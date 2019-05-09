SC rejects Centre's objection to 2 judges

May 09, 2019 12:43 IST

The Supreme Court Collegium has rejected the government's objections and reiterated its recommendation to elevate Justices Aniruddha Bose and A S Bopanna to the apex court, observing nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

The collegium has also recommended names of Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant for elevation to the apex court.

The two resolutions of the Collegium were made public on the apex court's website on Thursday.

According to the website a five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had met on Wednesday and deliberated on the issue of elevation of the four high court judges.

"In view of the above, on due consideration of all aspects mentioned in the file, the Collegium resolves to reiterate the aforementioned recommendation dated 12th April, 2019, especially since nothing adverse regarding competence, conduct or integrity of Justices Aniruddha Bose, and A S Bopanna, has been pointed out," the Collegium said in its May 8 resolution.

Justice Bose is the Chief Justice of Jharkhand high court whereas Justice Bopanna is the Gauhati high court Chief Justice.

Justice Gavai is presently a judge of the Bombay high court and Justice Kant is the incumbent Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court.

Against the sanctioned strength of 31 judges, the apex court is presently functioning with 27 judges.