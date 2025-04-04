HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC refuses to impose ban on social media usage for children

SC refuses to impose ban on social media usage for children

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 04, 2025 14:46 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to impose a statutory prohibition on social media usage for children below 13 years.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Courtesy ongchinonn/pixabay.com

"It is a policy matter. You ask Parliament to enact the law," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

"We are not inclined to entertain the present petition in as much as the relief sought is within the domain of policy," the bench said.

 

While disposing of the plea, it granted liberty to the petitioner to make a representation to the authority.

The bench said if such a representation was made, the same be considered in accordance with law within eight weeks.

The plea, filed by Zep Foundation, sought directions to the Centre and others to mandate the introduction of robust age verification system, such as biometric authentication, to regulate children's access to social media platforms.

The petition, filed through advocate Mohini Priya, also sought to implement strict penalties for social media platforms failing to comply with children protection regulations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
