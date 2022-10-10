News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC refuses to hear plea on declaring cow as national animal

SC refuses to hear plea on declaring cow as national animal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 10, 2022 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to declare cow as a national animal.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka asked the petitioner what fundamental right was being affected.

"Is this the job of the court? Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is violated? Should we throw law to the winds because you come to court? the bench said.

 

The counsel for the petitioner submitted before the court that cow protection is very important.

The bench warned the lawyer that it would impose costs after which he withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Govansh Sewa Sadan and others seeking a direction to the Centre to declare cow as a national animal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Peacocks don't mate, says judge who wants cow as national animal
Peacocks don't mate, says judge who wants cow as national animal
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad HC
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad HC
Is the world sniggering about our cow obsession?
Is the world sniggering about our cow obsession?
Two to tango: The Shreyas-Ishan bonding!
Two to tango: The Shreyas-Ishan bonding!
Sumbul Or Gori: Who Gets Your VOTE?
Sumbul Or Gori: Who Gets Your VOTE?
Russia's Cruel Attacks In Zaporizhzhia
Russia's Cruel Attacks In Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine war serves no one's interests: Jaishankar
Ukraine war serves no one's interests: Jaishankar
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'A cow's life is more precious than a human being's'

'A cow's life is more precious than a human being's'

Make cow the national animal: Rajasthan HC recommends to Centre

Make cow the national animal: Rajasthan HC recommends to Centre

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances