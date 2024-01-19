News
SC refuses to give Bilkis convicts more time to surrender

SC refuses to give Bilkis convicts more time to surrender

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 19, 2024 14:08 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by 11 convicts in the case of gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat seeking an extension of time to surrender.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the reasons cited by the convicts have no merits.

 

"We have heard senior counsel and counsel for the applicants and the counsel for the non-applicants also. The reasons cited by applicants to seek postponement of surrender and report back to jail have no merit inasmuch as those reasons in no way prevent them from complying with our directions. Hence the miscellaneous applications are dismissed," the bench said.

The top court on January 8 had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were 'stereotyped' and passed without application of mind.

It had asked the convicts to surrender before jail authorities by January 21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
