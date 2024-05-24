News
Rediff.com  » News » SC refuses to direct ECI to upload voter turnout data

SC refuses to direct ECI to upload voter turnout data

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 24, 2024 13:16 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday refused an NGO's plea to issue the Election Commission directions to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website during the Lok Sabha polls, saying it would be difficult for the poll panel to to mobilise manpower.

IMAGE: People wait to cast their votes inside a polling station during the fifth phase of general election in West Bengal's Howrah district on May 20, 2024. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

A vacation bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said it cannot issue any such directions at the moment as five phases of polling have concluded and two remain.

The top court adjourned the interlocutory application filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) to be listed before the regular bench after the elections and pointed out that prima facie it appears the prayers in the application are similar to the main petition pending since 2019 on the issue.

 

The bench said it would be difficult for the poll panel to mobilise manpower for uploading the voter turnout data on its website.

"Granting any relief in IA will amount to granting relief in the main petition which is pending," the bench said.

On May 17, the top court had sought within a week a response from the Election Commission on the NGO's plea seeking a direction to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The ADR has filed an interim application in its 2019 PIL seeking directions to the poll panel that "scanned legible copies of Form 17C Part-I (Account of Votes Recorded)" of all polling stations be uploaded immediately after the polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
