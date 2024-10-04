News
Home  » News » SC raps, warns Delhi L-G over MCD panel election

SC raps, warns Delhi L-G over MCD panel election

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 04, 2024 14:38 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the 'tearing hurry' on the part of the lieutenant governor's office to exercise executive powers for holding the election for the sixth member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee.

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan asked the LG's office to not hold elections for the post of chairman of the Standing Committee till it hears the plea of Mayor Shelly Oberoi against the September 27 Standing Committee polls.

"We will view it seriously if you hold an election for the MCD Standing Committee chairman," the bench told senior advocate Sanjay Jain, appearing for the LG's office.

 

It said that initially it was not inclined to entertain this petition but had to issue notice because of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's decision to exercise his powers under Section 487 of the Delhi Municipal Act.

"Democracy will be in danger if you start using executive powers under Section 487 of the DMC Act. How can you interdict the electoral process," the bench asked the LG's office.

The bench sought a response from the LG's office in two weeks and posted the matter for hearing after the apex court's Dussehra break.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
