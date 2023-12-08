News
Rediff.com  » News » SC raps HC's 'control sexual urges' advice to girls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 08, 2023 15:20 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised a Calcutta high court judgment which advised young girls to "control sexual urges", saying the observations are highly objectionable and unwarranted.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution.

 

"Prima facie, we are of the view that the judges are not expected to express personal views or preach," the bench said while issuing notice to the West Bengal government and other parties in the case.

The top court appointed senior advocate Madhavi Divan as amicus curiae to assist the court and advocate Liz Mathew to assist the amicus.

The apex court took note of the October 18, 2023, judgement of the Calcutta High Court, which observed that adolescent girls should control sexual urges and not give into two minutes of pleasure.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
