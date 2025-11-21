HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC opinion won't impact April verdict on governors: Stalin

SC opinion won't impact April verdict on governors: Stalin

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 21, 2025 11:44 IST

x

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Friday asserted that "there will be no rest" until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for governors to clear bills.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Photograph: @Arivalayam/X

In his first reaction to the Supreme Court's advisory opinion on the presidential reference, he said, "Our fight for state rights and true federalism will continue." 

 

In a statement, Stalin said that the Supreme Court's opinion in its answer to the presidential reference will have no impact on the April 8, 2025, judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu.

In fact, the chief minister said, the SC bench tendering the advisory opinion has reaffirmed that the elected government should be in the driver's seat, and there cannot be two executive power centres in the state.

"The governor has no fourth option to kill the bill or exercise a pocket veto (as was done by the TN governor). He has no option to withhold the bill simpliciter (unconditionally)," the CM asserted.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No timeline to okay bills, no deemed consent by courts: SC
No timeline to okay bills, no deemed consent by courts: SC
No legal challenge to governor, President's action on bills: SC
No legal challenge to governor, President's action on bills: SC
Governor has discretion, not bound by ministers' advice on bills: SC
Governor has discretion, not bound by ministers' advice on bills: SC
Governor can reserve bills re-sent by assembly: SC
Governor can reserve bills re-sent by assembly: SC
Presidential Reference: SC rejects objections by states
Presidential Reference: SC rejects objections by states

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

VIDEOS

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Venue for 19th National Bharat Scouts & Guides Jamboree2:14

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Venue for 19th National...

Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiquis house declared illegal faces demolition3:47

Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiquis house...

Nalanda celebrates as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time2:32

Nalanda celebrates as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO