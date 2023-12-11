SC on Constitution's structure: Federal, but also unitary

Following are the highlights of the judgment pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court that on Monday unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution bestowing special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, December 11, 2023.

CJI D Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna wrote separate concurring verdicts.



SC held that Article 370 was a "temporary provision".



CJI Chandrachud, writing for himself and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said the state of Jammu and Kashmir does not have "internal sovereignty" which is distinguishable from the powers and privileges enjoyed by other states in the country.



SC said restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible.



SC directed Election Commission to take steps to conduct elections to the legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.