News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC issues notice to Maha speaker on Shinde's disqualification

SC issues notice to Maha speaker on Shinde's disqualification

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 14, 2023 13:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the office of the Speaker of Maharashtra legislative assembly on a plea seeking a direction to expeditiously adjudicate the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs, who had tied up with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.

IMAGE: Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar with Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Sunil Prabhu, who as the chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena had in 2022 filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs.

"We will issue notice returnable in two weeks," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

 

The plea has alleged that Speaker Rahul Narwekar is deliberately delaying the adjudication despite the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

"The petitioner is constrained to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, in light of the respondent Speaker's conduct in choosing to deliberately delay the adjudication of the disqualification petitions filed by the petitioner against the delinquent members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly," the plea, filed through advocates Nishanth Patil and Amit Anand Tiwari, said.

It said the speaker, despite the categorical direction of the top court in its May 11 judgment that the pending disqualification petitions must be decided within a reasonable period, has chosen to not conduct a single hearing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Court can't...: Maha speaker on MLAs disqualification
Court can't...: Maha speaker on MLAs disqualification
How BJP can retain power even if Shinde's disqualified
How BJP can retain power even if Shinde's disqualified
'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'
'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'
Yamuna floodwaters reach SC; Kejri seeks Army's help
Yamuna floodwaters reach SC; Kejri seeks Army's help
Alia To Star In Yash Raj's Spy Film
Alia To Star In Yash Raj's Spy Film
Why Stars Walked Out Of Premiere
Why Stars Walked Out Of Premiere
Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT
Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'I don't act under pressure': Maharashtra Speaker

'I don't act under pressure': Maharashtra Speaker

'Speaker's only option is to disqualify the 16 MLAs'

'Speaker's only option is to disqualify the 16 MLAs'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances