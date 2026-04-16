HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Supreme Court Grants Bail to Software Firm Owner in Sexual Harassment Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Software Firm Owner in Sexual Harassment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 18:24 IST

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to a software firm owner accused of sexual harassment and framing an employee, ordering his cooperation with the investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Venu Gopalakrishnan, owner of a Kochi-based software firm, accused of sexually harassing an employee.
  • Gopalakrishnan is also accused of attempting to frame the employee and her husband in a criminal case.
  • The Supreme Court directed Gopalakrishnan to cooperate fully with the investigation and not to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.
  • The case originated after the victim and her husband were arrested on allegations of attempting to honey-trap Gopalakrishnan, leading to counter-allegations of sexual harassment.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a software firm owner accused of sexually harassing an employee and attempting to frame her and her husband in a criminal case.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed Venu Gopalakrishnan (50) of Kakkanad, who runs a Kochi-based software company, to extend complete cooperation in the ensuing investigation.

 

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, in our view, the accused/appellant is entitled to the relief claimed under Section 482 of BNSS. We, therefore, allow this appeal and set aside the impugned order passed by the High Court dated September 11, 2025, qua the appellant.

"We direct that in the event of arrest of the appellant, the arresting officer shall release the appellant on bail, subject to his furnishing a cash security in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two like sureties," the bench said.

The top court directed that Gopalakrishnan shall not misuse his liberty and shall not in any way influence the witnesses or tamper with the material on record.

"Any infraction of the aforesaid conditions may entail in cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to the appellant. It is needless to observe that the observations made in the present appeal shall not come in the way of the trial or other proceedings pending between the parties which shall be decided on their own merits and in accordance with law," the bench said.

The Kerala High Court had on September 11 last year rejected the petition filed by Gopalakrishnan.

Background of the Case

The case dates back to July, when the victim and her husband were arrested by police on allegations of attempting to honey-trap Gopalakrishnan.

After securing bail, the victim approached the court, claiming she had been falsely implicated.

The court then directed police to probe the matter, following which a fresh case was registered last month against Gopalakrishnan and three of his employees, namely Jacob Thampy, Eby Paul and Bimalraj Haridas, on charges of sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation.

In its order, the high court had observed that Gopalakrishnan had committed a serious offence and noted the possibility of him using his influence to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Additional Information

Gopalakrishnan had also been in the news for paying Rs 45.99 lakh to for the registration number of his Lamborghini Urus car.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Accused of Sexual Assault and Harassment Denied Bail by Delhi Court
Man Accused of Sexual Assault and Harassment Denied Bail by Delhi Court
SC trashes bail plea of ex-CMD of Amrapali Group
SC trashes bail plea of ex-CMD of Amrapali Group
Mumbai Court Refuses Bail to Cricket Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor Trainee
TVF CEO gets anticipatory bail in molestation case
TVF CEO gets anticipatory bail in molestation case
SC livid as Gujarat govt ignores businessman's bail order
SC livid as Gujarat govt ignores businessman's bail order

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Kanniyakumari7:05

PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Kanniyakumari

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on Fire1:05

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on...

Rajpal Yadav Steals the Show with His Fun Antics0:25

Rajpal Yadav Steals the Show with His Fun Antics

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO