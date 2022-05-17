News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC grants 3-month bail to Tyagi, accused in Haridwar hate speech case

SC grants 3-month bail to Tyagi, accused in Haridwar hate speech case

Source: PTI
May 17, 2022 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted three months interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi in connection with the Haridwar Dharma Sansad case involving alleged inflammatory speeches made against Muslims.

IMAGE: Saints participate in a padyatra protest from Haridwar to Rajghat (Delhi) demanding the release of Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (formerly Wasim Rizvi) in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case, February 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath directed Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, to give an undertaking that he would not indulge in hate speech and not give any statement to electronic or digital or social media.

 

Tyagi had approached the top court after the Uttarakhand high court dismissed his bail plea in March this year.

The case against Tyagi and others had been lodged on the complaint of Nadeem Ali, a resident of Jwalapur Haridwar at Haridwar Kotwali on January 2, 2022.

He had alleged in his complaint that the Dharma Sansad or religious parliament was organised in Haridwar by Hindu sages from December 17 to 19 last year and in the garb of this event, the participants were instigated to wage a war against Muslims.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SIT to probe Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case
SIT to probe Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case
2 more booked over Dharma Sansad hate speeches
2 more booked over Dharma Sansad hate speeches
Dharma Sansad: Jitendra Tyagi, Sadhvi summoned
Dharma Sansad: Jitendra Tyagi, Sadhvi summoned
How To Destroy A Russian Tank
How To Destroy A Russian Tank
Mid, small-caps may outperform in 2022
Mid, small-caps may outperform in 2022
KKR eye big win, LSG look to seal play-off berth
KKR eye big win, LSG look to seal play-off berth
Weakening Rupee? How To Neutralise Impact
Weakening Rupee? How To Neutralise Impact
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Dharam Sansad: Hatemonger seer gets bail

Dharam Sansad: Hatemonger seer gets bail

Nothing objectionable said in dharma sansad: Police

Nothing objectionable said in dharma sansad: Police

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances