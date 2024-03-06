News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC deadline over, EC yet to get electoral bond details

SC deadline over, EC yet to get electoral bond details

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 06, 2024 23:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The State Bank of India has not shared details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties till Wednesday, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by the political parties.

The SBI's plea has not been listed for hearing by the apex court so far.

 

Sources said that no details have been shared with the poll panel.

Last month, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had struck down electoral bonds scheme and directed the SBI to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by the political parties.

The information should include the date of encashment and the denomination of the bonds and be submitted to the poll panel by March 6.

In its application before the apex court, the SBI had contended that retrieval of information from 'each silo' and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise.

The bench had also said that the Election Commission (EC) should publish the information shared by the SBI on its official website by March 13.

An Election Commission spokesperson said that there was no information or comments to offer on the issue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Electoral Bonds: Which City Topped?
Electoral Bonds: Which City Topped?
Electoral Bonds Exposes Our Weakness
Electoral Bonds Exposes Our Weakness
Electoral bonds worth Rs 16K cr sold so far. BJP got...
Electoral bonds worth Rs 16K cr sold so far. BJP got...
Bengal seeks urgent hearing of plea against CBI probe
Bengal seeks urgent hearing of plea against CBI probe
Indian duped into joining Russian army killed in war
Indian duped into joining Russian army killed in war
Hindu refugees from Pak get DDA's demolition notice
Hindu refugees from Pak get DDA's demolition notice
WPL PIX: Mooney, Wolvaardt power Gujarat to first win
WPL PIX: Mooney, Wolvaardt power Gujarat to first win
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EXPLAINED: What is an electoral bond?

EXPLAINED: What is an electoral bond?

Modi govt using SBI to...: Cong on electoral bonds

Modi govt using SBI to...: Cong on electoral bonds

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances