SC bar assn drops farewell for retiring judge Bela Trivedi

Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai on Friday praised Justice Bela M Trivedi for her career trajectory from the subordinate judiciary all the way up to the Supreme Court, where she became the eleventh woman judge to be appointed in its history.

IMAGE: Justice Bela Trivedi, who retired as Supreme Court judge on May 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CJI lauded the outgoing judge for her "fairness, firmness, hard work" aside from "dedication and spirituality".

The efforts and commitment of Justice Trivedi, who was elevated to the apex court on August 31, 2021, and spent over three years, were hailed by members of the bar, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Though Justice Trivedi would have demitted office on June 9, 2025, Friday marked her last day owing to a personal commitment.

In line with its tradition, a ceremonial bench of the top court comprising CJI Gavai and Justices Trivedi and Augustine George Masih assembled in her honour.

The CJI, however, deplored the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for deciding not to hold an official farewell ceremony to bid her farewell this evening.

As a matter of practice, the SCBA holds farewell functions for retiring apex court judges and an exceptional decision was taken in Justice Trivedi's case.

"There are different types of judges. There are some who give relief. There are others who do not give relief. Judges are ultimately human beings. Everybody has different views. We could all be together as a family, and therefore I'm grateful to the people, and certainly also that both of them (SCBA president Kapil Sibal and other office-bearers) are here," the CJI said.

The CJI went on, "But the stand taken by the association (SCBA), I must deprecate openly, because I believe in being plain and straight. Such a stand ought not to have been taken by the association, and therefore I openly appreciate that despite the resolution of the bar body, they (Sibal and other office-bearers) are here."

The CJI noted despite the resolution, the presence of SCBA office bearers reaffirmed the "traditions and respect for the judiciary transcend differences".

Justice Masih echoed similar sentiments.

"Strangely enough, as has already been expressed by the chief (CJI), I feel sorry, but I must say that traditions need to be followed, and they are to be respected. I am sure good traditions should always continue," Justice Masih said.

Justice Gavai then traced Justice Trivedi's journey underscoring her early inspiration from her father, a judge, to her elevation to the highest court in the country.

"Her journey is a compelling story of perseverance, integrity, and dedication. Her rich experience in the district judiciary and administrative roles gave her a distinctive edge. Whether as a judicial officer, a law officer, or a Supreme Court judge, she displayed exceptional legal insight, fairness, and management skills," the CJI said.

The CJI praised her for being instrumental in the establishment of Gujarat National Law University and showered accolades for her commitment to uphold judicial integrity.

Recalling her unwavering dedication during challenging personal times, he added, "Even when her father was ailing, she would travel to Ahmedabad over the weekends and be back in court on Monday mornings."

Referring to her meteoric rise through the ranks, the CJI said, "She is the only sitting judge of the Supreme Court who rose from the district judiciary, a rare and inspiring feat. Her dissenting opinion in the recent seven-judge bench decision on sub-classification among Scheduled Castes showcased her independent thinking and courage."

A poised Justice Trivedi shared, "For 30 years, I have spoken only through my judgments. Today, let me pronounce the last operative part of this long journey it has come to an end."

She spoke of listening to her conscience most of all and expressed contentment in having served the institution with sincerity and fairness.

Reflecting on the unique dynamics of the Supreme Court, she emphasised the value of "polyvocality" judicial pluralism that reflects democratic ideals, even if it sometimes leads to divergence in legal reasoning.

"Ultimately, what matters most is institutional integrity, which sustains national integrity," she said.

Justice Trivedi concluded her address with heartfelt gratitude to her family, colleagues, staff, and the institution.

She added, "From the civil court to the Supreme Court, the journey has been smooth, fulfilling, and above all, guided by my inner conscience. I leave with immense satisfaction and gratitude."

Mehta hailed her for invoking the "word of the Constitution".

"In every court your ladyship has gone, there is one common thread in every court which is always available and all of us know, that there are certain individuals who feel that my words should be the last word in law. That never happened in your ladyship's court. The last word was the word of law and word of the Constitution even at the expense of displeasing some people," he said.

Senior advocate Sibal praised Justice Tridevi for being one of the few women judges elevated to the Supreme Court in its over seven-decade-old history and said, "Within 75 years of this country, it means one lady judge was appointed every seven odd years. That itself is a great milestone."

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju called her "a towering and eminent judge".

Born on June 10, 1960 at Patan in north Gujarat, Trivedi was appointed as a judge, city civil and sessions court at Ahmedabad on July 10, 1995.

It was a happy coincidence that her father was already working as the judge, city civil and sessions court when she was appointed.

She was elevated as the judge of the Gujarat High Court on February 17, 2011 and later transferred to the Rajasthan High Court.

She was repatriated to the parent high court at Gujarat in February 2016 and remained there till her elevation to the top court.