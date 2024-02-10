News
Sec 144 clamped in Bengal village after protests for TMC leader's arrest

Source: PTI
February 10, 2024 16:24 IST
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and internet services suspended in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides, the police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Women protest demanding arrest of TMC leader Shajahan, in North 24 Parganas, West Benga, February 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Local women with sticks and brooms in their hands took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protests intensified on the second day on Friday.

 

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of North 24 Parganas district," a senior police officer said.

Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

The protesting women alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them.

Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension.

Suvendu Adhikari, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, alleged that human rights have been violated in Sandeshkhali.

"Sandeshkhali is a place where the 'rule of law' is nonexistent, rather the 'law of rulers' namely Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides was established," he wrote on X.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Adhikari went to the Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum, demanding the intervention of Governor C V Ananda Bose to restore peace in Sandeshkhali.

Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sujan Chakraborty stated that regardless of party affiliations, villagers had erupted against the "lawlessness" in the area.

A delegation of opposition leaders was on Saturday stopped from entering the areas of Sandeshkhali where violent protests were held in the last two days, seeking the arrest of the TMC leader.

Shajahan's aide Shiboprasad Hazra's house was vandalised and some furniture was torched on Friday, the police said.

A poultry farm in Zeliakhali belonging to Hazra was also set ablaze, they said.

A senior police official said they are taking all precautions to restore peace as the class 10 board exams are going on.

"We will take strict action against the perpetrators," he said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, additional director-general (law and order) Manoj Verma urged people not to take the law into their hands.

"Investigation is underway into all complaints that have been lodged and action will be taken. At the same time, if someone takes the law into their hands, the law will take its own course. The situation is at present under control," he had said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
