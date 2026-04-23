SAD (Punar Surjit) Launches Vision Document 'Akali Declaration 2026'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) has unveiled its 'Akali Declaration 2026', a comprehensive vision document outlining the party's commitment to the 'Panth', Punjab's development, and internal reforms.

Key Points SAD (Punar Surjit) launched 'Akali Declaration 2026', a vision document focusing on the 'Panth' and Punjab's progress.

The document prioritises education, health, and addressing unemployment and drug issues among Punjab's youth.

Internal reforms within SAD (Punar Surjit) include 'one leader, one post' and limiting the party president's term.

'Akali Declaration 2026' emphasises the philosophy of the Sikh Gurus and safeguarding the independence of Takht Jathedars.

SAD (Punar Surjit) aims to form alliances, including with SAD (Waris Punjab De), for 'Panthic unity'.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Thursday launched its 'vision document' laying out its ideological direction and commitment to the rise of the 'Panth' besides outlining the roadmap for youth, farmers, women, and other sections in Punjab, and said it is committed to the progress and prosperity of the state.

With the state assembly polls due early next year, SAD (Punar Surjit), a breakaway faction of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, rolled out its document which it called 'Akali declaration 2026'.

Key Priorities of 'Akali Declaration 2026'

The vision document was launched by SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh alongside party leaders Bibi Jagir Kaur, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Sucha Singh Chhottepur, Karnail Singh Peermohammad, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Gobind Singh Longowal and several other senior leaders.

Speaking to media here, the SAD (Punar Surjit) president said a seven-member committee was constituted to prepare a new 'Panth- and Punjab-oriented agenda' for the party's emerging leadership.

The committee, headed by Iqbal Singh Jhunda, held more than 35 meetings and prepared the document after extensive discussion and serious deliberation.

After detailed consideration by the senior leadership at the party level, it was decided to release this document to the people of Punjab.

Singh said this 'Akali Declaration 2026' comprises everything concerning 'Panth' and Punjabis.

He added that 'Akali Declaration 2026' is not an election manifesto, but the party's own vision document, laying out its ideological direction, organisational discipline, and long-term commitment to the rise of the 'Panth' and the rebuilding of Punjab.

The document addresses every major issue connected with the future of Punjab and reflects the party's effort to provide a principled and structured direction to public life, he said.

He said this document was prepared by a seven-member committee led by party leader Jhunda.

Focus on Youth, Education, and Health

"'Panthic' issues will be one of the priority areas for the party," said Singh.

He further said the focus of his party will also be on education and health, asserting that these two sectors are the main foundation of a robust state.

According to him, youths play an important role in the country's development. "However, today youths are directionless," said Singh as he lashed out at the successive governments for failing to end unemployment and wipe out the drug menace from the state.

He said his party will give 40 per cent tickets to youths in elections.

Slamming the AAP government over the issue of debt, he said it had promised to make Punjab a debt-free state. However, it added burden on the state's exchequer with more borrowings, he said.

Singh said the majority of the state funds were being spent on salaries, pensions and repayment of loans.

Internal Reforms and Party Structure

Party leader Iqbal Singh Jhunda said the document lays down a clear framework for internal reform and disciplined political functioning within the party.

He said the principles of 'one leader, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' would be implemented.

The term of the party president, he said, would be three years and no one would be able to continue in that post for more than two consecutive terms.

He said that the party president would not contest elections, and if he wished to do so, he would have to resign from the presidency one year in advance.

Jhunda also said that the age limit for the party's youth wing would be 37 years.

'Panthic' Direction and Future Steps

He noted that the document calls for the revival of the All India Sikh Students Federation and the formation of its units in colleges and universities.

Referring to the 'Panthic' direction contained in the document, he said that 'Akali Declaration 2026' emphasises the propagation and dissemination of the philosophy of the 10 Sikh Gurus and Guru Granth Sahib, which would help restore the original character and spirit of the Akali Dal.

He added that efforts would also be made to establish an appropriate framework to safeguard the independent status of the Jathedars of all Takhts, including Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

He said the document seriously addresses the concerns of every section of Punjab so that the state may be rebuilt by taking all sections of society along.

He said this, in essence, is the true role and responsibility of a regional party in Punjab.

Emphasising the seriousness of the exercise, Jhunda said that work toward implementing the party's internal vision would begin immediately, and that unlike token political documents, this would be treated as a living direction for the organisation.

The party also clarified that its election manifesto would be prepared separately at the appropriate time as a common minimum programme in consultation with alliance partners.

A few days ago, SAD (Punar Surjit) and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh-led SAD (Waris Punjab De) formed a 'panthic unity coordination committee' to work towards an alliance between the two parties.

Giani Harpreet Singh, the former Akal Takht Jathedar, was appointed president of SAD (Punar Surjit) in August 2025.

SAD (Punar Surjit) was formed by rebel Akali leaders including Bibi Jagir Kaur, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Iqbal Singh Jhundan.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has seen several splits and factions over the years, often based on ideological differences or leadership disputes. The 'Akali Declaration 2026' represents an attempt by SAD (Punar Surjit) to distinguish itself and offer a distinct vision for Punjab. The party aims to address key issues facing the state and its people, while also focusing on internal reforms and 'Panthic' principles.