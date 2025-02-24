Russian Attack Marks 3rd War Anniversary

February 24 marks the third anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine.

In 2024, Russia made only modest territorial gains, controlling about 18% of Ukraine, while suffering massive casualties and equipment losses.

Ukraine remains heavily dependent on Western military aid, but US support is uncertain under Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the war continues with no clear end in sight.

IMAGE: Tracers and an explosion are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian soldiers fire at a drone during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, February 23, 2025. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers use searchlights as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, February 23, 2025. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, February 23, 2025. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: People visit the graves of relatives who were killed during Russia's attack on Ukraine during a light installation Lights of Memory to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, February 23, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

IN THE WEEKS EARLIER...

IMAGE: Firefighters and rescuers work at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike in Kharkiv, September 24, 2024. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A man removes debris at a site of a residential area heavily damaged by a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia, September 26, 2024. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin with the body of their brother-in-arms Andrii Mokhonko who was killed in a fight against Russian troops in the Kursk region of Russia during his funeral in Chernihiv, October 20, 2024. Photograph: Maksym Kishka/Reuters

IMAGE: Nadezhda, 52, stands in her house damaged during a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, November 1, 2024. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A medical worker treats a wounded police officer in an ambulance at a site of a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, November 1, 2024. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident smokes in a window of an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike in Kherson, November 8, 2024. Photograph: Ivan Antypenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work at the site where an industrial area was hit by a Russian missile strike in the Kyiv region, November 13, 2024. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An emergency psychologist supports a resident as she reacts next to her house that was damaged during a Russian missile strike in Odesa, November 17, 2024. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian military attack in Kyiv, November 17, 2024. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

IMAGE: Cars and a building heavily damaged during a Russian missile strike in Odesa, November 18, 2024. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier fires a howitzer at Russian troops near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, November 18, 2024. Photograph: Oleg Petrasiuk/Press Service of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a residential building hit by a Russian drone strike in Hlukhiv, Sumy region, Ukraine, November 19, 2024. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy region/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A body bag at a site of a residential building hit by a Russian drone strike in Hlukhiv, Sumy region, November 19, 2024. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy region/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier prepares to fire a 120-mm mortar at Russian troops near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, November 19, 2024. Photograph: Oleg Petrasiuk/Press Service of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters.

IMAGE: People pay tribute to Yevhen Matvieiev, the mayor of Dniprorudne in the Zaporizhzhia region, who was abducted over two years ago and whose body was returned to Ukraine, at his funeral in Bucha, Kyiv region, December 5, 2024. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com