Russia to sign civil nuclear energy deal with India during Putin visit

Russia to sign civil nuclear energy deal with India during Putin visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
December 03, 2025 12:55 IST

The Russian cabinet has cleared the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen bilateral cooperation with India in civil nuclear energy during President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country on December 4-5.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Russia's Rosatom nuclear corporation, which is building several reactors at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, has been authorised to sign the MoU with the relevant Indian authorities on behalf of the Russian government, according to local media reports.

Interacting with the Indian media on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Rosatom CEO Alexei Ligachev will be carrying a whole portfolio of proposals, including for cooperation in building small modular reactors, to be tabled at the summit talks in New Delhi.

 

Earlier reports suggest that Rosatom has expressed readiness to localise advanced Russian-designed reactors in India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
