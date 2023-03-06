News
RSS outfit starts 'garbh sanskar' to teach cultural values in womb

RSS outfit starts 'garbh sanskar' to teach cultural values in womb

Source: PTI
March 06, 2023 12:59 IST
Samvardhinee Nyas, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has started a campaign titled 'Garbha Sanskar' for pregnant women to teach babies culture and values in the womb, its national organising secretary Madhuri Marathe said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Along with gynaecologists, ayurvedic doctors and yoga trainers, the Nyas is planning a programme which will comprise chanting of the Bhagvad Gita, the Ramayana and yoga practice during pregnancy to "impart cultural values to babies in the womb."

 

This programme will start from pregnancy to babies two years of age, will emphasise on chanting of Gita shlokas, chaupais of Ramayana, said Marathe, adding, "A baby in the womb can learn up to 500 words."

"The aim and objective of this campaign is to develop a programme which ensures that the baby can learn sanskar (culture and values) in womb and the process continues till the baby gets two years old," Marathe said.

Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women's arm of the RSS, is planning to reach out to at least 1,000 women under this campaign, she said.

As part of this campaign, the Nyas on Sunday held a workshop at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which was attended by several gynaecologists, including from AIIMS-Delhi, she added.

Source: PTI
 
