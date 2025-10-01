RSS centenary: PM releases stamp, coin featuring Bharat Mata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin, which features the first-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on an Indian currency, to mark the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a specially designed commemorative coin highlighting the RSS's contributions to the nation, on the occassion of the organisation's centenary celebrations at the Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

The Rs 100 coin features the national emblem on one side and on the other side it depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra (gesture of offering with the palm outward) with a lion, while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and dedication.

"For the first time in the history of independent India the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," Modi said at the launch.

The coin also has the RSS motto 'Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama', which translates to 'Everything is dedicated to the nation, Everything is the nation's, Nothing is mine'.

The postal stamp features RSS swayamsevaks' participation in the 1963 Republic Day Parade, underlining the organisation's historic contributions.

Modi called the moment a proud tribute to Bharat Mata and the RSS's century-long journey of service and dedication.

IMAGE: A view of a specially designed commemorative coin highlighting the RSS's contributions to the nation, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday. Photograph: DD/ANI Video Grab

The centenary celebrations were organised by the Ministry of Culture and attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens.

Modi was himself an RSS 'pracharak' and made a mark as an able organiser before being shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party, which draws its ideological inspiration from the Hindutva organisation.