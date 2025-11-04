HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rs 30K one-time aid for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops

Rs 30K one-time aid for women, bonus for farmers: RJD's last-minute sops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 04, 2025 10:53 IST

x

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced that they will provide the entire annual financial aid of Rs 30,000 to women in January next year, if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar.

IMAGE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference in Patna. Photograph: ANI on X

Tejashwi also announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition bloc, also said heads of all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) will also be given the status of 'people's representatives' in the state.

The announcements come two days ahead of the first phase of voting in the state on November 6.

 

All farmers will be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), if the INDIA bloc comes to power," Yadav said.

"Besides, we are also planning to give honorarium to managers of registered 8,400 vyapar mandals and PACS in the state, if we form the government," he said.

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Money Alone Does Not Buy Trust Or Votes'
'Money Alone Does Not Buy Trust Or Votes'
NDA promises jobs to 1 cr youth, Rs 2000 for SC students
NDA promises jobs to 1 cr youth, Rs 2000 for SC students
INDIA promises jobs, pension, free power in Bihar manifesto
INDIA promises jobs, pension, free power in Bihar manifesto
Bihar Polls: Non-Stop Contest For Sops
Bihar Polls: Non-Stop Contest For Sops
Why Women Voters Are So Important For Nitish Kumar
Why Women Voters Are So Important For Nitish Kumar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Most Expensive Streets In The World

webstory image 2

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

webstory image 3

10 High-Fibre Recipes For A Healthier You

VIDEOS

Smog chokes Delhi-NCR as AQI stays in Very Poor range, visibility low near Akshardham1:00

Smog chokes Delhi-NCR as AQI stays in Very Poor range,...

USA Donald Trump claims, Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons, but experts believe otherwise8:53

USA Donald Trump claims, Pakistan is testing nuclear...

J&K s Handloom & Handicraft Dept organized To Your Artisan Drive for promoting arts & crafts5:25

J&K s Handloom & Handicraft Dept organized To Your...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO