'Rs 2 cr' vanity van near Prashant Kishor's hunger site sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 04, 2025 19:25 IST

Controversy erupted over a ‘vanity van’ parked close to Patna's Gandhi Maidan, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is on a fast-unto-death over BPSC question paper leak allegations.

IMAGE: Jan Suraj party chief Prashant Kishor and his supporters on hunger strike over the cancellation of the BPSC exam in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

The vehicle, reportedly with many luxury facilities, is parked a few hundred metres from the site at the historic Gandhi Maidan, where Kishor launched his ‘aamaran anshan’ on Thursday evening.

Quizzed by reporters about the presence of the van, he said: "I am on a fast here. If I go home to relieve myself, then journalists will ask questions whether I went to have food or take a nap... Some people said the vanity van is worth Rs 2 crore and the rent for the same is Rs 25 lakh per day."

"I want to convey this through mediapersons... let this van be taken away and in return, give me Rs 25 lakh per day and provide an alternate space that can be used as washroom," he added.

 

Asked further about the purpose of the vehicle, the 47-year-old former political strategist wondered if the question of where we relieve ourselves is more important than the future of BPSC aspirants .

"Will you be able to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the amenities they enjoy?" Kishor said.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder has demanded cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13, following allegations of question paper leak.

An FIR has been slapped on Kishor and his "150 supporters" by the district administration, which has asserted that the protest at the site was "illegal".

According to District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, in accordance with a Patna High Court order, "no dharna can be allowed at a spot other than the designated place in Gardani Bagh .

Several candidates have been staging a demonstration, for close to three weeks, at Gardani Bagh.

"We will take appropriate action against Kishor and his supporters, who were served with a notice on Thursday to vacate the spot," the DM added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
