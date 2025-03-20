Row as Nitish Kumar leaves dais before national anthem at sports event

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday abruptly left the dais ahead of the national anthem at the inauguration of an international sports event in Patna, much to the surprise of the organisers.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with 'Bhim', Mascot of the Bihar Sepaktakraw (kick volleyball) World Cup 2025 during the inauguration ceremony, at Patliputra Indoor Stadium, in Patna.

The septuagenarian was brought back by officials after a few minutes, and the programme resumed.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav accused the chief minister of disrespecting the national anthem.

The Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 is being held at the Pataliputra Sports Complex, with 300 players and support staff from 21 countries taking part.

At the inaugural ceremony of the tournament, the CM left cabinet colleagues and officials flummoxed when he abruptly got up from his seat and walked down the dais, as soon as the moderator announced it was time for the national anthem.

Kumar, 74, walked towards the participants and greeted them with a "namaste" and a wave of the hand.

A cultural programme was also organised on the occasion and one of the performers, who wore a mask that resembled the head of an animal, approached the CM for a handshake.

Kumar, who was visibly jovial after a day at state legislature where both Houses witnessed his fits of anger, appeared to be frightened and insisted that the mask be taken off.

The performer obliged and the CM shook hands, surrounded by ministers and officials.

Finally, Kumar returned to the stage and the national anthem was played.

A video clip of the JD-U head at the event was shared on social media by his arch-rival Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, and the latter's son Tejashwi Yadav.

Both alleged that the chief minister "disrespected the national anthem".

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the assembly and a former deputy CM, also claimed in a post that his ex-boss had grown "physically and mentally unstable" which was "a matter of great concern" for the big state.

Countries like China, Indonesia, Japan, Iran, Nepal, France, Germany, Italy, USA, Brazil and hosts India are taking part in the tournament which will come to a close on March 25.