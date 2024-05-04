News
Rohith Vemula's mother meets T'gana CM, seeks 'justice

Rohith Vemula's mother meets T'gana CM, seeks 'justice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 04, 2024 17:09 IST
Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday and urged him to see that "justice" is done to the family.

IMAGE: Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula meets Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. Photograph: @revanth_anumula/X

Reddy assured her that an investigation would be conducted again into the University of Hyderabad student's suicide in 2016 and that justice would be done, an official release said.

The chief minister assured that a fair and transparent investigation would be conducted further, Rohith Vemula's brother Raja Vemula told PTI Videos.

 

He expressed confidence that justice would be done to them under the present Congress government.

"We have opposed the closure report submitted by the police. We also raised concerns regarding the issues they have mentioned in the report," he said, adding that the competent authority to clarify on the caste status is the district Collector of Guntur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and not the police," he said.

Raja Vemula also said they sought cases filed against some other students to be cancelled.

Police have filed a closure report before a local court in its probe into the death of Rohith Vemula, a student of the University of Hyderabad, claiming he was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered.

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta has already announced to conduct further investigation into the case in view of the doubts expressed by Rohith Vemula's mother and others on the closure report.

A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the Magistrate to permit further investigation into the case, he said in a statement on Friday night.

The police gave a clean chit to the accused, including incumbent Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, and cited lack of evidence in the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
