Home  » News » Rohingya man stabbed 19 times in Hyderabad, dies

Rohingya man stabbed 19 times in Hyderabad, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 18, 2025 14:44 IST

A 19-year-old Rohingya man was stabbed to death allegedly by another Rohingya following a drunken brawl in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The victim was attacked by a knife by the suspect who stabbed him 19 times at their camp in Balapur at around 1.30 AM on December 17 resulting in his instant death, they said.

 

A police team reached the spot after getting information.

"At the time of the incident, both were in drunken condition and quarelled over some reason. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife due to which he died on the spot," a police official at Balapur police station said.

Police, citing the autopsy report said the deceased had 19 stab injuries on different parts of his body. The official further said the suspect has been taken into custody, and they were verifying details if he is a minor. A murder case was registered.

