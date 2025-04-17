HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Robert Vadra questioned by ED for third day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 17, 2025
April 17, 2025 13:55 IST

Robert Vadra, the businessman brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on the third straight day on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a 2008 Haryana land deal case.

IMAGE: Businessman Robert Vadra arrives at the ED office for the third consecutive day for questioning in connection with the Gurugram land case, in New Delhi on April 17, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The 56-year-old has been questioned for over ten hours in the last two days as part of the investigation and the recording of his statement process under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) will continue Thursday, officials said.

He reached the ED office in central Delhi shortly after 11 am accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is MP from Wayanad.

 

Vadra had called the ED action borne out of 'political vendetta' against him and his family, and said that while he has always cooperated with the agency and furnished thousands of pages of documents, he needed a 'closure' in these cases which are almost 20 years old.

The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram.

The deal of February 2008 was done by a company named Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was a director earlier, as it purchased a 3.5 acre of land in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties at a price of Rs 7.5 crore.

A Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power at that time. Four years later, in September 2012, the company sold the land to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore.

The land deal got embroiled in controversy in October 2012 after IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then posted as the director general of Land Consolidation and Land Records-cum-Inspector-General of Registration of Haryana, cancelled the mutation of this categorising the transaction as violative of state consolidation Act and some related procedures.

The BJP, which was in opposition then, had termed the case an instance of 'corruption' in land deals and that of 'nepotism', hinting at Vadra's kinship with the first family of the Congress party.

Haryana Police had filed an FIR to probe this deal in 2018.

Vadra has been questioned multiple times by the federal probe agency in two different money laundering cases earlier.

Sources told PTI that the ED will soon file chargesheets in all these three cases being investigated against Vadra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
