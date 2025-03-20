HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RG Kar victim's parents get her death certificate after 7 months

RG Kar victim's parents get her death certificate after 7 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 20, 2025 12:09 IST

Seven months after their daughter's rape-murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, her parents finally received her death certificate from West Bengal Health Secretary NS Nigam.

IMAGE: People protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Accompanied by the medical superintendent and vice principal (MSVP) of RG Kar hospital, the health secretary visited the deceased doctor's residence on Wednesday evening to deliver the original death certificate to her parents.

"They needed the original death certificate. Today, I came here and handed it over to them. No discussions were held," Nigam said.

 

The victim's father, who had been demanding the death certificate since August 9, the day of the tragic incident at the state-run institute, said, "The health secretary suddenly arrived at our residence and gave us the original document."

"We have been struggling to obtain it. We sent an email in January and, even after that, had to go from one department to another, but no one cooperated," he alleged.

He also acknowledged receiving a link that could be used later to download a copy of the certificate.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found dead in a seminar hall in the emergency building of RG Kar hospital, sparking widespread protests.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
