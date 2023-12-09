News
Rediff.com  » News » Revanth Reddy launches 2 of 6 Cong poll 'guarantees' in T'gana

Revanth Reddy launches 2 of 6 Cong poll 'guarantees' in T'gana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 09, 2023 18:02 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched two schemes -- free bus travel for women and health insurance of Rs 10 lakh to the poor -- which are part of the six poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, party Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and other dignitaries during a ceremony, at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The launch coincides with the birthday of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy commenced the two schemes in the Legislative Assembly premises here in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi who is the Pro Tem Speaker in the new Assembly and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the way Sonia Gandhi fulfilled her guarantee of formation of Telangana state, the Congress government would strive to make Telangana a state known for people's welfare and development by implementing the six poll 'guarantees' within 100 days.

 

He described December 9 as a day of festival for Telangana as it was on December 9, 2009 that the then UPA government had announced the formation of Telangana.

It was Sonia Gandhi who made Telangana state a reality like a mother as per people's aspirations, he said.

Under the Rajiv Arogyasri health scheme, the poor would get financial coverage of Rs 10 lakh.

Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, women can travel free of cost in the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses.

On the occasion, Revanth Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs two crore to ace boxer Nikhat Zareen on behalf of the state government as an incentive.

Nikhat Zareen thanked the government for the Rs two crore incentive and said it would help in preparing for the Paris Olympics.

Nikhat Zareen, who hails from Nizamabad in Telangana, said she would like to work hard and get a good name for the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
