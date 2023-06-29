News
Reshuffle soon? PM to chair ministers' meet on July 3

Reshuffle soon? PM to chair ministers' meet on July 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 29, 2023 16:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on July 3, officials said on Thursday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

This comes a day after Modi held hectic deliberations with top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, triggering speculation about a possible reshuffle of his Council of Ministers.

The July 3 meeting is likely to be held at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, which will host the G20 summit in September.

 

On Wednesday, Modi held marathon meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, among others.

Nadda's participation in the meeting led to speculation about changes in the government and BJP organisation, including at the state-level, as the party gears up for key assembly elections due later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

For the past few days, Shah, Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh have held several rounds of deliberations on organisational and political issues.

Elections are due in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year.

The Council of Ministers' meeting will be held days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is likely to begin in the third week of July.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Polls 2024: Importance Of Allies For BJP, Congress
Revealed! BJP's Plan To Win 2024 Election
Sengol And The BJP's Election 2024 Plan
Root Etches Name in Ashes History
'There has to be continuity, consistency in selection'
Gayle warns: Dominance of Big Three will kill the game
Satyaprem Ki Katha Review
What Will Be Modi's Road To 2024?

Why The BJP Needs The RSS For 2024

