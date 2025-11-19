HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Report GPS Spoofing In 10 Minutes: DGCA

By Deepak Patel
November 19, 2025 12:04 IST

GPS spoofing occurs when fake satellite signals are transmitted to an aircraft's navigation system, confusing pilots or onboard systems about the plane's actual position or altitude.
Such false signals pose a serious safety risk, especially during landing.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed all pilots, airlines, and air traffic controllers operating in and around Delhi airport to report any global positioning system (GPS) spoofing incident within 10 minutes of its occurrence, enabling the regulator to investigate and respond promptly, Business Standard has learnt.

While reporting such incidents has been mandatory since a DGCA circular issued in November 2023, this is the first time the regulator has set a specific reporting deadline.

In a notice dated November 10, 2025, DGCA said: 'In view of the recent occurrences of GPS spoofing and global navigation satellite system interference reported in and around IGI airport, New Delhi, it is imperative that all aviation stakeholders ensure prompt detection and real-time reporting (within 10 minutes of occurrence) of such events to maintain flight safety and operational integrity.'

GPS spoofing occurs when fake satellite signals are transmitted to an aircraft's navigation system, confusing pilots or onboard systems about the plane's actual position or altitude.

Such false signals pose a serious safety risk, especially during landing.

Recently, several aircraft approaching Delhi airport reported spoofing incidents, with navigation systems showing false locations up to 60 nautical miles away. Some flights were forced to divert to nearby cities.

In its notice, the regulator said the aim of real-time reporting is to enable the "effective investigation, analysis, and mitigation" of such occurrences.

The DGCA said that if pilots or air traffic controllers detect 'abnormal GPS behaviour', they must report it within 10 minutes of occurrence.

Reports filed by pilots or controllers must include details such as the date and time of the incident, aircraft type and registration number, airline name, flight route, and the exact location (latitude and longitude) where it occurred.

They must also specify the type of interference encountered -- jamming, spoofing, signal loss, or integrity error -- the equipment affected, and whether the aircraft's operations were impacted, DGCA directed.

Deepak Patel

Deepak Patel
