HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Razor found in curry at Osmania University mess

Razor found in curry at Osmania University mess

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 12, 2025 12:09 IST

x

A group of students of the Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad held a protest after allegedly discovering a razor blade in a curry served at their hostel mess, prompting the varsity authorities to form a committee to investigate the matter.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The students from the New Godavari hostel gathered on the campus on Tuesday night with the food container and demanded justice.

 

They insisted that the OU Vice Chancellor address their concerns over the issue.

According to the students, a razor blade was found in the meal served for dinner in the hostel mess.

A committee has been constituted to look into the incident, an OU official told PTI on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MP: Denied Holi celebration, college students take 150 hostage
MP: Denied Holi celebration, college students take 150 hostage
Telangana student found dead in US with bullet wounds
Telangana student found dead in US with bullet wounds
CBI arrests 4 in Tirupati laddu adulteration case
CBI arrests 4 in Tirupati laddu adulteration case
Nepali students fear returning to Odisha college after row over student's death
Nepali students fear returning to Odisha college after row over student's death
Politics over NEP heats up, TN to protest on Tuesday
Politics over NEP heats up, TN to protest on Tuesday

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Holi Thandai: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Holi Special: Bollywood's Colourful Songs!

webstory image 3

GTA 6: Release Date, Price, New Characters And More

VIDEOS

Haryana: Dense fog disrupts Jhajjar city1:20

Haryana: Dense fog disrupts Jhajjar city

'Have brought holy water from Kumbh': PM Modi to Indian Community In Mauritius3:39

'Have brought holy water from Kumbh': PM Modi to Indian...

Video: Railway cop rescues woman dragged by train at Mumbai station0:15

Video: Railway cop rescues woman dragged by train at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD