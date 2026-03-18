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Gangster Ravi Pujari in Police Custody Over 2017 Extortion Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 16:17 IST

Notorious gangster Ravi Pujari faces new extortion charges in Thane after being extradited to India, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime.

Key Points

  • Jailed gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested by Thane Police in connection with a 2017 extortion case.
  • Pujari allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from a construction businessman and threatened him.
  • Pujari was extradited to India from Senegal in 2020 after operating abroad for years.
  • The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch took Pujari into custody from a Bengaluru jail.
  • Pujari faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Thane Police has arrested jailed gangster Ravi Pujari in a 2017 extortion and firing case in the city and obtained his custody from a local court, officials said.

The 57-year-old gangster was on Wednesday produced before a special MCOCA court which remanded him in police custody till March 27.

 

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch took his custody from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru and brought him to the city on Tuesday, said a police release.

Pujari, who hails from Udupi, Karnataka, and had been operating from abroad for several years, was extradited to India from Senegal in 2020.

Details of the Extortion Case

"The accused Ravi Pujari had demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from a construction businessman in 2017. He threatened to kill the businessman if the ransom was not paid and subsequently sent his henchmen to fire at the victim's office," the police release said.

A case was registered at Kasarvadavali police station under sections 385 (extortion), 387 (fear of death for extortion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was also invoked in the case.

Pujari, who hails from Udupi, Karnataka, has about 44 serious crimes registered against him, the release said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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