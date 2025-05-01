HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rana may give info on LeT's terror plans, NIA tells court

Rana may give info on LeT's terror plans, NIA tells court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 01, 2025 20:56 IST

x

The National Investigation Agency has informed a Delhi court that Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana could spill the beans on the ongoing and future terror plans of outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Saeed for India.

IMAGE: Tahawwur Rana being taken from Patiala House court, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The agency said it on April 28 while seeking Rana's custody before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh.

According to sources, the NIA said, "Hafiz Saeed is an accused in the case and his terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba is still involved in terror attacks in India. Rana's custody is required to unearth the operational details of the organisation."

 

The agency said it was interrogating Rana in a 'measured' manner considering his health as opposed to his claims of being questioned 20 hours a day.

The NIA sought his custody claiming non-cooperation from Rana.

"There is contention of non-cooperation of accused in investigation, coupled with the fact of the extent, gamut, depth and widespread nature of the present case which has allegation of hatching the conspiracy at a global level in the sense of accused been from one country and then settled in another country where they hatched conspiracy against India, the request of NIA seeking further police custody remand of accused does have merit," the agency said.

The court after perusing the case diary said it appeared the NIA was investigating the case 'earnestly'.

On April 28, the court extended by 12 more days the NIA custody of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

He was produced in court with his face covered amid tight security.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a United States citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

NIA probes Tahawwur Rana's 'Dubai contact' who knew about 26/11 attacks
NIA probes Tahawwur Rana's 'Dubai contact' who knew about 26/11 attacks
Questions Tahawwur Rana Must Answer
Questions Tahawwur Rana Must Answer
With Rana in net, NIA to retrace 26/11 plot across India
With Rana in net, NIA to retrace 26/11 plot across India
'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
Rana plotted many attacks like 26/11, NIA tells court
Rana plotted many attacks like 26/11, NIA tells court

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 3

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

VIDEOS

Pak villages near Indian Border at unease as tensions continue to simmer2:48

Pak villages near Indian Border at unease as tensions...

'It is wonderful': Manushi Chhillar lauds WAVES Summit0:24

'It is wonderful': Manushi Chhillar lauds WAVES Summit

Pahalgam Attack: Shaurya Chakra hero's mother spared deportation3:01

Pahalgam Attack: Shaurya Chakra hero's mother spared...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD