Rana identified Delhi for terror attack akin to 26/11: Court

A court in New Delhi has noted that Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana had identified New Delhi for attacks akin to the 26/11 strikes as part of a conspiracy that travelled beyond the geographical borders of India.

IMAGE: Tahawwur Rana in NIA custody. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh noted in an order passed on April 10 that there was enough material produced by the probe agency to say that the allegations in the present case pertained to safety and security of the nation, a source said.

"The material produced on record reflect that the conspiracy in question travels beyond the geographical borders of India and multiple targets in the form of various places in multiple cities in India, including the national capital, were sought to be identified," the judge is believed to have noted in the 12-page order.

Thus, to reach the root of the matter and to unearth the facts which are laid in the deep-rooted conspiracy, a sustained custodial interrogation (of Rana) is required, the judge said.

"He needs to be confronted with witnesses and forensic and documentary evidence seized during the investigation, as well as material concerning the reconnaissance visits of the accused and his accomplices," the judge is believed to have said in the order sending Rana to 18-day NIA custody.

This exercise indicates the necessity of custodial interrogation for which time is required, the judge said.

The judge also said that there was enough material on record to indicate that it was a matter concerning national security.

"The investigating agency should get a fair chance to thoroughly investigate the matter so as to present before the court complete facts in a holistic manner," he said.

The judge also noted the contention of sovereign assurance given in the extradition proceedings and directed the NIA to conduct Rana's medical examination every 48 hours.

"Further, since the accused has mentioned that he got certain health issues, details of which he has given as history at the time of medical examination after his arrest and the contention of sovereign assurance given in the extradition proceedings, it is directed that in respect of the health condition of the accused, he shall be given due and proper medical care as per rules," the judge said.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA.

To piece together crucial evidence and retrace the events from 17 years ago, officials might transport Rana to key locations, allowing them to reconstruct the crime scene and gain deeper insight into the larger terror network at play, the source added.

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman and a close associate of 26/11 attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage in Mumbai, carrying out coordinated attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route through the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.