Rana extradition: Sibal lauds UPA, NDA; says Pak role will become clearer

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday congratulated the previous United Progressive Alliance government and the current dispensation over Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition and expressed confidence that it will now become clear who all from Pakistan's establishment were involved.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, April 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The National Investigation Agency on Friday began Rana's questioning here to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the deadly terror strikes of 2008, official sources said.

Rana was brought to the National Investigation Agency headquarters early Friday morning after a Delhi court granted 18-day custody to the probe agency following his extradition from the US.

Rana is being kept in a highly-secured cell inside the anti-terror agency's head office at CGO complex here being guarded by security personnel round the clock, the sources said.

"I remember the NIA was established during the UPA. A new law was required and the NIA was formed when P Chidambaram was the minister," Sibal said in a press conference.

Sibal, who was a minister in the successive UPA governments, said the accused in the case was David Headley, Rana and some people whose names are not known.

He pointed out that Rana was arrested in Chicago and he was acquitted as some charges were not proven.

Sibal said the NIA had expressed dissatisfaction at the time when the US authorities failed to include certain charges against Rana.

"He was in Pakistan Army and then became a Canadian citizen. We showed our displeasure and we tried to take him in our custody. Many delegations went and tried to extradite him. A chargesheet was filed against Rana and Headley," said Sibal.

"The NIA team reached the US where Headley was in custody. The NIA team got an opportunity to examine and we got to know how this conspiracy was plotted," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that it would now become clear who all in the Pakistani establishment was involved in the attacks.

"I would like to congratulate the then UPA government for making diplomatic efforts, sending NIA team (to the US), issuing an arrest warrant and to take the case forward by filing the chargesheet. I would also like to congratulate the current government as its efforts were successful and Tahawwur Rana was extradited," said Sibal.

"Terrorism has become a weapon and the entire international community should raise its voice against it. However, some governments are working selectively over this issue," he added.

A 24x7 surveillance is being maintained and Rana has been provided with basic necessities like food and meals among others, official sources said.

The investigation is being led by NIA's deputy inspector general Jaya Roy, who is also the chief investigating officer, they said.

"Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured," said a statement issued by the probe agency soon after the court's order.

It is learnt that the interrogation is focussed on getting more details on his possible connection with Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Tayiba, which had orchestrated the attacks.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman -- a close associate of key Mumbai terror attacks conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani (a US citizen) -- would also be questioned on his suspected links with the officials of Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and his exact role behind the attack, the sources said.

The investigators also hope to find some important leads on his travels in parts of northern and southern India, days before the carnage in the country's financial capital on November 26, 2008.