News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rameshwaram café blast accused brought to Bengaluru

Rameshwaram café blast accused brought to Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: hem
April 13, 2024 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two prime accused in the Rameshwaram café blast case were brought to the city by the National Investigation Agency from Kolkata on transit remand, police sources said on Saturday.

IMAGE: NIA produces Rameshwaram café blast accused at a session court in Kolkata on Friday, April 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Phot

Both will be taken for a routine medical test, after which they will be produced before the NIA court in Bengaluru.

A court in Kolkata had on Friday granted a 3-day transit remand to the two accused in the blast case, allowing the NIA to take them to the Karnataka capital.

 

The NIA had arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from Kolkata for their alleged role in March 1 blast at Rameshwaram café in Bengaluru, which left 10 people injured.

According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the café and Taahaa was the mastermind, the officials said.

Last month, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of these two accused.

An IED explosion rocked the café located on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

The NIA took over the probe on March 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: hem© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
TMC hits back at BJP's 'safe haven for terrorists' jab
TMC hits back at BJP's 'safe haven for terrorists' jab
Mother's phone call saved Bengaluru blast eyewitness
Mother's phone call saved Bengaluru blast eyewitness
IED may have caused Bengaluru cafe blast: K'taka CM
IED may have caused Bengaluru cafe blast: K'taka CM
'Good bonding with Langer, Rahul' helps Badoni deliver
'Good bonding with Langer, Rahul' helps Badoni deliver
This woman will challenge Amit Shah in Gandhinagar
This woman will challenge Amit Shah in Gandhinagar
What AAP Is Telling BJP...
What AAP Is Telling BJP...
'Raj Thackeray Should Have Opposed Modi'
'Raj Thackeray Should Have Opposed Modi'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

B'luru cafÃ© blast mastermind, bomber held in Bengal

B'luru cafÃ© blast mastermind, bomber held in Bengal

Bengaluru blast: Cafe reopens with enhanced security

Bengaluru blast: Cafe reopens with enhanced security

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances