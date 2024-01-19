News
Rediff.com  » News » Ram temple: NDA plans grand celebration in Rahul's constituency

Ram temple: NDA plans grand celebration in Rahul's constituency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 19, 2024 10:55 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is planning to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, being organised in Ayodhya, in a grand manner in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad on August 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will join NDA leaders at a Lord Ram Temple in the hill district to attend the ceremony being organised in Ayodhya, which will be telecast live on January 22, party sources said in Wayanad on Friday.

They will watch the live telecast of the Ayodhya ceremony at the Ponkuzhi Sree Rama Temple.

 

Besides Javadekar and local BJP leaders, the event will be attended by NDA state convenor Thushar Vellappally, a BJP source told PTI.

Vellappally, son of Eazhava community leader and SNDP yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, was the NDA candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency when Gandhi contested the 2019 election.

He is the leader of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP in Kerala.

BJP sources highlight the significance of the event being held at the Kerala temple, located on the Sulthan Bathery-Mysore Road, which, according to them, is closely connected to the Ramayana.

The event, organised in Gandhi's constituency, is also intended to send a nationwide message to the Congress party and its leadership, who have rejected an invitation to attend the temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, according to sources.

The temple is located in a calm and peaceful area near the banks of the Ponkuzhi River, approximately 4 km away from the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary.

The primary deities worshipped at this temple are Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
