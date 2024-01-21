News
Ram Lalla idol undergoes ceremonial bath with medicated water

Ram Lalla idol undergoes ceremonial bath with medicated water

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 21, 2024 20:35 IST
While the country awaits for the grand pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple, on the sixth day of the ceremony, the Ram Lalla idol was bathed with water from 114 Kalash (vases), each containing specially medicated liquids.

IMAGE: A glimpse of the decorated Ram Temple on the eve of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol entered its sixth day on Sunday, marking another significant step in the auspicious pran pratishtha event.

The day commenced with the daily puja of the deities, a practice central to the ongoing pran pratishtha rituals.

 

'Today's puja ritual started with the havan and the idol of Ram Lalla was kept in Madhyadhivas today. Night Jagran Adhivas will also start today itself. The worship of the old idol of Ram Lalla is also going on in the Yagyashala. The rituals of worship are being performed with various flowers procured from many places, including Chennai and Pune,' the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra stated on Sunday.

In Sunday's puja, Anil Mishra, along with his family, the president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Dr R N Singh and others, performed the puja rituals.

Earlier on Saturday, rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Meanwhile, posters depicting the child-version of Lord Ram adorned the entry gate to the grand Ayodhya temple on Saturday, two days ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday.

Earlier, on Friday, the idol of Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, which will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'Not Temple Inauguration. It's Modi Event'
Ayodhya: Before The Gates Open
Security Net Tightens Over Ayodhya
'Sometimes losing is better than winning always'
Ayodhya residents await their 'tryst with divinity'
Ram temple consecration: VIPs to get 'mahaprasad'
Ram temple in Ayodhya, as seen from space
Ayodhya all set for grand consecration ceremony

What happened in Ayodhya on the eve of consecration

