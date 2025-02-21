Rakhi Sawant summoned in 'India's Got Latent' case

Maharashtra Cyber, which is probing the case tied to the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', has summoned actor Rakhi Sawant to record her statement, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant. Photograph: ANI Photo

The nodal agency has registered a case against content creator Ranveer Allahbadia and others for his alleged objectionable remarks on the show hosted by comic Samay Raina.

Actor Rakhi Sawant has been asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber officials on February 27 to record her statement, an official said.

She was a guest on the episode of 'India's Got Latent' where Allahbadia allegedly made crass remarks about parents and sex, triggering a nationwide firestorm and multiple FIRs.

Maharashtra Cyber has already summoned more than 50 persons, including comedians, content creators and social media influencers, who participated in Raina's YouTube show.

The agency has summoned Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, to record his statement on February 24 (Monday), the official said.

YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchalani has also been called to record his statement the same day in connection with the case, the official said, adding some more persons are likely to be summoned on February 23 and 24.

The Gauhati high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Chanchlani while hearing his anticipatory bail petition and asked him to be present before the investigating officer within 10 days.

On February 18, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia over his comments while calling them vulgar and saying he had a dirty mind which put society to shame.