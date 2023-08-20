News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajinikanth meets Yogi, touches his feet

Rajinikanth meets Yogi, touches his feet

Source: ANI
August 20, 2023 10:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow.

The actor arrived in Lucknow on Friday night for the screening of his film Jailer, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In a video, Rajinikanth was seen touching Yogi Adityanath's feet at his home in Lucknow.

 

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success.

WATCH: Superstar Rajinikanth touches Yogi Adityanath's feet

Earlier, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

He also visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state on Friday and offered prayers.

He spent an hour meditating at 'Yagoda Ashram' in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya praised the actor for his acting skills and said, “I also got a chance to watch a film titled Jailer. I had watched Rajinikanth’s many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still he with his performance, he increases the importance of the film.”

Jailer, which was released in theatres on August 10, has grabbed the box office by storm.

In India, the film's eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film was released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Rajinikanth plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in Jailer. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
'Rajni is a clever businessman, not a politician'
'Rajni is a clever businessman, not a politician'
After Rajini's exit, BJP at AIADMK mercy?
After Rajini's exit, BJP at AIADMK mercy?
Will Rajinikanth align with Modi in Tamil Nadu?
Will Rajinikanth align with Modi in Tamil Nadu?
Russia's Luna-25 faces 'emergency' before Moon landing
Russia's Luna-25 faces 'emergency' before Moon landing
Encouraging Q1 results lifts Tata Power stock
Encouraging Q1 results lifts Tata Power stock
When will ITC break out from consolidation mode?
When will ITC break out from consolidation mode?
Looking at Shriya's Australian Holiday
Looking at Shriya's Australian Holiday
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Rajinikanth is certainly stirring the pot'

'Rajinikanth is certainly stirring the pot'

Rajini scraps political plans after 'warning from god'

Rajini scraps political plans after 'warning from god'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances