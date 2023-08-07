News
Rediff.com  » News » Raj rape victim cremated, father faints during last rites; village peaceful

Source: PTI
August 07, 2023 20:42 IST
As he walked to light the pyre of his 14-year-old daughter on Monday, an inconsolable father of the Bhilwara rape-murder case struggled to find the strength to stand and was held by family members and others at the cremation ground.

IMAGE: The furnace where the burnt remains of the minor girl who had gone missing in Narshinghpura village, Shahpura panchayat area, Rajasthan, was found, August 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Seeing the fire engulf the mortal remains of his daughter, who was with him till last week, he fell to the ground and was rushed to a hospital.

 

The girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on August 2 when she had gone to graze cattle.

Her bangle and bones were recovered from the furnace.

The mortal remains of the girl, a resident of the Kotri police station area, were cremated in the presence of her family members, villagers, police and administrative officials, Bhilwara district collector Ashish Modi said.

During the cremation, the blood pressure of the victim's father dropped and he fainted.

He was immediately taken to the community health centre and referred to the district hospital from there, the DM said.

He was discharged after being kept under observation for a few hours, the officer added.

Modi said the situation in the village is peaceful.

The family members of the victim and villagers had called off their protest on Sunday after the administration assured them that their demands, including compensation, will be fulfilled.

Seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in the case so far. A married minor and a teenager have also been apprehended, according to police.

The station officer and the duty officer have been suspended and two constables sent to the police lines in the matter.

