Rain Clouds Loom Over Vaishno Devi Yatra

The Baan Ganga entry point wears a deserted look after the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board orders suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra from October 5 to 7 due to the IMD's inclement weather advisory for Katra.

The Baan Ganga marks the starting point for the 12 to 13 km trek to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Pilgrims first arrive at the Baan Ganga check post, where a valid yatra slip is required to proceed.

Many devotees take a holy dip in the Baan Ganga before beginning their uphill journey.

The river, as legend says, was created when Mata Vaishno Devi shot an arrow (baan) into the ground to quench the thirst of the monkey accompanying her.

IMAGE: The Baan Ganga entry point stands deserted as the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended. Photographs: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A few devotees at the Baan Ganga.

IMAGE: Empty queue lines at the Baan Ganga.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff