Rahul vs Jaitley in battle Rafale: Kaali daal vs natural dislike for truth

Last updated on: January 02, 2019 15:56 IST

The debate on the Rafale jet fighter deal saw a head-on collision between the government and the Congress in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

As Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posing a series of questions that he said the had “no guts” to answer, Union Minister Arun Jaitley ripped into the Congress chief, rubbishing his claims and raising the AgustaWestland deal and the National Herald case.

Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed high drama after Congress president Rahul Gandhi sought permission to play a purported audio tape of a Goa minister on the Rafale deal but refused to authenticate it, prompting Union Minister Arun Jaitley to accuse him speaking “lies repeatedly”.

Initiating a discussion on the Rafale issue, Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he “does not have guts” to come to Parliament to confront questions on the issue and “hides” in his room.

The Congress leader also rejected Modi’s claim in an interview that there was no personal allegation against him, saying this is not true as the entire nation is asking him direct question.

“He (Modi) spoke for 90 minutes in a staged interview but still did not answer questions on the Rafale issue,” Gandhi said.

Is it not true that defence ministry officials objected to the new price of Rs 1600 crore, Gandhi said, accusing Modi of favouring his “dear friend” and “failed businessman” Anil Ambani.

Gandhi then sought permission to play an audio tape purportedly of a Goa minister on the Rafale issue.

Jaitley demanded if he can authenticate it, but the Congress leader said he would not do so.

“He knows it is wrong and hence is scared to authenticate it,” Jaitley said, adding “this man lies repeatedly”.

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “lying and repeating falsehood” on the Rafale issue and claimed that “conspirators” in past defence scams are now raising fingers at the Narendra Modi government.

Responding to the opposition leader’s allegations during a discussion on Rafale issue in Lok Sabha, he said Gandhi has a “natural dislike for truth” and had earlier manufactured his conversation with the French president, which was denied by the French government.

“We are all utterly disappointed because every word he has said has been denied by the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court speaks on an issue, it is the last word,” he said.

Targeting the Gandhi family, he said some people and families understand arithmetic of money but can not comprehend issues of national security.

The finance minister also raised AgustaWestland, National Herald cases and made a veiled reference to Ottavio Quattrocchi to attack the Congress leadership.

