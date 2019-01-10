Rahul gets NCW notice for remarks against Raksha Mantri

Last updated on: January 10, 2019 17:59 IST

The commission said the remarks are extremely misogynistic, offensive, unethical and shows an extreme disrespect towards the dignity and honour of women in general.

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses during the Kisan Rally, in Jaipur, on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

The National Commission For Women issued a notice on Thursday to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his 'extremely misogynistic, offensive and unethical' remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a rally in Jaipur.

In the notice, the national women's panel said it has taken suo motu cognisance of news reports which appeared in various print and electronic media dated January 9 'wherein it is reported that you have allegedly made remarks insulting against a woman minister'.

'What is @rahulgandhi trying to imply with his misogynistic statement -- '... ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye'? Does he think women are weak? The irony -- calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person. @nsitharaman @narendramodi @ncwindia,' NCW chief Rekha Sharma tweeted.

Gandhi at the farmers' rally on Wednesday had said, "The watchman with a 56-inch chest ran away and told a woman, Sitharaman ji, defend me. I won't be able to defend myself, defend me."

The NCW in the notice said, 'It has been reported that you allegedly said '..... the PM ran away and asked a 'mahila' -- a veiled reference to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- to defend him'.'

It also said that the NCW 'strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging views of persons holding responsible positions'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tore into Gandhi for his remarks.

Reacting to the prime minister's scathing criticism, Gandhi, in a tweet, said, 'With all due respect Modi Ji, in our culture respect for women begins at home.'

The Congress termed the NCW notice as 'politically motivated' as the party defended its leader and accused the prime minister of 'lowering' the political discourse.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the NCW was adopting 'double standard' by sending a notice to Gandhi, while remaining silent on Modi's 'objectionable references' to Sonia Gandhi during state assembly polls.

"There cannot be double standards, this is politically motivated," he said when asked about the NCW notice to Gandhi.

"Was the NCW in sleep mode when the prime minister used objectionable language and style against Sonia Gandhi during poll campaign in state assembly polls, while lowering the dignity of his position? He continues to speak in this mode," Sharma said.

"It does not behove of the prime minister to use such words, the manner in which he speaks. Is this the prime minister's work, the manner in which he speaks while clapping his hands. It is the country's misfortune that it has a prime minister who works with malice. He has no decency and does not hold the dignity of the post he holds.

"Why did the women's commission not give a notice to Narendra Modi then? It should seek a response from him on the words used by him," the senior Congress leader asserted.