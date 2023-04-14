Rahul cannot enter Mumbai till he apologises for Savarkar insults: BJP chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise and take back all his remarks against late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar before entering Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in Nagpur on Friday.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, New Delhi, April 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bawankule was responding to queries from journalists on talks of Gandhi's likely visit to Mumbai to meet former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The faction led by Thackeray, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had formed the government in Maharashtra under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) until it was brought down by a rebellion led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde last year. Shinde then joined hands with the BJP to become the CM.

The BJP has accused Gandhi of repeatedly ”insulting” Savarkar.

”We do not have objections if Rahul Gandhi visits Matoshree (Thackeray's home in Mumbai). But Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly and purposely targeted Savarkar. Hence, before coming to Maharashtra, he must first apologise and take back his remarks against Savakar,” said Bawankule.

Gandhi recently met NCP chief Sharad Pawar as part of his party's efforts to cement Opposition unity, triggering talks of his likely meeting with Thackeray.

Addressing a rally in Malegaon last month, Thackeray had said that he considered Savarkar as his ”idol” and asked the Congress leader to refrain from ”insulting” him. He said the MVA was formed to protect democracy and it was necessary to work unitedly for it.

Thackeray had also said that deliberate attempts were on to provoke Gandhi.

”My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone,” Gandhi said last month responding to a query on repeated calls by the BJP seeking his apology over various issues.