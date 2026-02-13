Radio Day: When India Was Radio Gaga

Before playlists, podcasts, streaming apps, YouTube, television took over, the trusty radio was the centre of everyday life in our desh. A democratic device everyone could afford one
It delivered news, music, the PM's speeches, Mark Tully's momentous BBC broadcasts and, of course, cricket commentary. Huddling around a radio was a common sight across most of India.
This Radio Day, we revisit those evocative moments that capture the nostalgia and enduring magic of the radio, a medium that continues to connect generations in the most simple yet powerful manner.
1. When The Radio Spoke To Nation's Young Minds
India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed India over the airwaves, warmly engaging with young listeners.
2. Timeless Companion
In a modest little shop in Gujarat, an elderly gentleman pauses amid his daily routine for a quiet ritual -- tuning into the familiar crackle of his radio that will keep him company through the day.
3. A Bevy Of Beauties
Checking out transistor sets at vintage radio store, the woman absorbed in the broadcast of a portable radio makes a charming picture.
4. The Radio Fixer
Inside a repair shop, a technician carefully works on a radio set surrounded by other pieces of varying ages and profiles.
5. The Perfect Turn Of The Dial
A listener searches for the right bandwidth on his classy Blaupunkt. It was a small, satisfying act of joy to catch your favourite station broadcasting clear as crystal sound. Yeh Akashvani Hai. Or: This is the BBC. And: You are listening to the Voice of America. Else: Binaca Geetmala from Radio Ceylon and Chhaya Geet.
6. Music And Memories
Radio in hand, a man relaxes as music fills the air.