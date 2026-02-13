Radio Day: When India Was Radio Gaga

Before playlists, podcasts, streaming apps, YouTube, television took over, the trusty radio was the centre of everyday life in our desh. A democratic device everyone could afford one

It delivered news, music, the PM's speeches, Mark Tully's momentous BBC broadcasts and, of course, cricket commentary. Huddling around a radio was a common sight across most of India.

This Radio Day, we revisit those evocative moments that capture the nostalgia and enduring magic of the radio, a medium that continues to connect generations in the most simple yet powerful manner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy pbarchives/Instagram

1. When The Radio Spoke To Nation's Young Minds

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed India over the airwaves, warmly engaging with young listeners.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krunal Parmar/Pexels

2. Timeless Companion

In a modest little shop in Gujarat, an elderly gentleman pauses amid his daily routine for a quiet ritual -- tuning into the familiar crackle of his radio that will keep him company through the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saptarshi Maitra/Pexels

3. A Bevy Of Beauties

Checking out transistor sets at vintage radio store, the woman absorbed in the broadcast of a portable radio makes a charming picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shovan Datta/Pexels

4. The Radio Fixer

Inside a repair shop, a technician carefully works on a radio set surrounded by other pieces of varying ages and profiles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taha Samet Arslan/Pexels

5. The Perfect Turn Of The Dial

A listener searches for the right bandwidth on his classy Blaupunkt. It was a small, satisfying act of joy to catch your favourite station broadcasting clear as crystal sound. Yeh Akashvani Hai. Or: This is the BBC. And: You are listening to the Voice of America. Else: Binaca Geetmala from Radio Ceylon and Chhaya Geet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivm Koul/Pexels

6. Music And Memories

Radio in hand, a man relaxes as music fills the air.