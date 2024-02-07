News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Ra Ga, The Super Hero'

'Ra Ga, The Super Hero'

By REDIFF NEWS
February 07, 2024 14:01 IST
Glimpses from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar and Jharkhand.

 

IMAGE: Rahul with a young labourer, who is carrying around 200 kg of coal for sale, on a bicycle in Jharkhand, February 5, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul waves to supporters in Bokaro, Jharkhand, February 4, 2024.

 

IMAGE: A supporter with a placard that says 'Na Rukega, Na Jhukega (Will not stop, will not bow down), Ra Ga, The Super Hero', in Bokaro, February 4, 2024..

 

IMAGE: Rahul waves to supporters in Bokaro, February 4, 2024.

 

IMAGE: A selfie with Rahul in Godda, Jharkhand, February 3, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Rahul greeted supporters in Katihar, Jharkhand, January 31, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Rahul addresses supporters in Katihar, January 31, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Rahul and Kanhaiya Kumar interact with locals over tea at a dhaba in Bihar, January 30, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Rahul pays tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Jharkhand, February 6, 2024.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
