Queueing Up For A Home

Queueing Up For A Home

By REDIFF NEWS
October 11, 2023 08:54 IST
On Tuesday, October 9, long queues were spotted outside the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, MHADA, in Bandra (East), north west Mumbai.

Inquiries revealed that those standing in queue were former mill workers from the city and their family members. They needed to prove their work history in the city to become eligible for subsidised housing provided by the government agency, MHADA.

The verification process which began on September 15 will continue for three months.

 

All Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
