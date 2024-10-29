News
Putnya Takes On Kaka In Baramati

Putnya Takes On Kaka In Baramati

By REDIFF NEWS
October 29, 2024 13:29 IST
Five months after a couple of Pawars jousted in an electoral battle in Baramati, two other Pawars will take on each other at the hustings on November 20, 2024.

If Supriya Sule -- Sharad Pawar's daughter -- vanquished Sunetra Pawar, her first cousin Ajit Pawar's wife, in the Lok Sabha election from Baramati, the Baramati assembly seat will be contested by seven-time MLA Ajit Pawar -- the kaka/uncle -- and his putnya/nephew Yugendra Pawar.

Both uncle and nephew filed their nomination papers on Monday, October 28, 2024 in Pune.

While Ajit Pawar led a massive nomination rally from an open vehicle, the process for Yugendra Pawar -- whose father Shrinivas Pawar is Ajit Pawar's elder brother -- was low-key, with his granduncle Sharad Pawar and his aunt Supriya Sule for company.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Ajit Pawar -- then the NCP nominee -- defeated the BJP's Gopichand Padalkar by a record 167,000 votes; he is contesting the 2024 election as a BJP ally.

 

IMAGE: Yugendra Pawar -- the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate in Baramati -- and NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before filing the nomination papers in Pune. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party nominee Ajit Pawar along with supporters after paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar ahead of filing his nomination papers.

 

IMAGE: Supriya is Yugendra's father Shrinivas Pawar's first cousin.

 

IMAGE: A family member performs aarti before Ajit Pawar sets out to file his nomination papers.

 

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar scrutinises Yugendra Pawar's nomination papers to check if all is well.

 

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar with wife Sunetra Pawar, right, and a family member; Sunetra Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha shortly after she lost the Baramati Lok Sabha election.

 

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar at the roadshow before filing his nomination papers, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Yugendra Pawar files his nomination papers in Sharad Pawar's presence.

 

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar does likewise.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
