Putnya Takes On Kaka In Baramati

Five months after a couple of Pawars jousted in an electoral battle in Baramati, two other Pawars will take on each other at the hustings on November 20, 2024.
If Supriya Sule -- Sharad Pawar's daughter -- vanquished Sunetra Pawar, her first cousin Ajit Pawar's wife, in the Lok Sabha election from Baramati, the Baramati assembly seat will be contested by seven-time MLA Ajit Pawar -- the kaka/uncle -- and his putnya/nephew Yugendra Pawar.
Both uncle and nephew filed their nomination papers on Monday, October 28, 2024 in Pune.
While Ajit Pawar led a massive nomination rally from an open vehicle, the process for Yugendra Pawar -- whose father Shrinivas Pawar is Ajit Pawar's elder brother -- was low-key, with his granduncle Sharad Pawar and his aunt Supriya Sule for company.
In the 2019 assembly polls, Ajit Pawar -- then the NCP nominee -- defeated the BJP's Gopichand Padalkar by a record 167,000 votes; he is contesting the 2024 election as a BJP ally.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com