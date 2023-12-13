Putin Is Back In Business!

As Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was petitioning members of the United States Congress to pass a bill earmarking more US aid for his besieged country, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a flag-raising ceremony for two nuclear-powered submarines, Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander The Third, in the northern city of Severodvinsk, Russia.

With Ukraine starved of Western armaments and assistance, Putin's Russia appears to have gained the upper hand in a war that will enter its second year on February 24, 2024.

IMAGE: Putin visits the frigate Admiral Kasatonov. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Sailors line up to welcome the Russian president on the Admiral Kasatonov. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin on the Admiral Kasatonov. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin signs the visitor's book on the frigate. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the head of the Russian navy, at a flag-raising ceremony for two nuclear-powered submarines. Photograph: Sputnik/Kirill Iodas/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: The nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk at the flag-raising ceremony. Photograph: Sputnik/Kirill Iodas/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: The nuclear-powered submarine Emperor Alexander the Third at the ceremony . Photograph: Sputnik/Kirill Iodas/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Sailors attend the ceremony on the submarine Emperor Alexander the Third. Photograph: Sputnik/Kirill Iodas/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Sailors attend the ceremony on the submarine Krasnoyarsk. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: The Krasnoyarsk. Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: A picture depicting Emperor Alexander the Third is seen on the submarine named after him. Photograph: Sputnik/Kirill Iodas/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Another view of the Emperor Alexander the Third submarine . Photograph: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com